Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 9:16AM CDT until July 27 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 9:16AM CDT until July 27 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…
Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 1000 AM CDT.
* At 915 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of
New Albin, or 11 miles west of Viroqua, moving south at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Vernon and Crawford Counties, including the following
locations… Eastman, Red Mound, Rush Creek, Harris Ridge,
Fairview, Bud and Maple Ridge.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.