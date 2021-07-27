Showers and storms with severe weather risk Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat continues through Wednesday, with another chance of a 90 degree high temp.

Not only does the heat continue, so does the increased humidity. While Tuesday brought an increased value in dew points, it continues through Wednesday feeling steamy across southern Wisconsin.

Value will likely increase to the upper 60s, low 70 potentially in some areas.

As for shower and storm chances, there is still some uncertainty with exact timing during the evening Wednesday.

Although, keeping with the track Tuesday, it looks like storms could become organized once again bringing a shot of a stray/isolated shower or storm into the early night.

Wednesday will be mainly dry during the day.

Recent model runs on the HRRR bring a potential for storms and showers to increase by evening. Potentially reaching south central Wisconsin by 5 or 6 p.m. While previous runs show no chances during those hours.

Showers and storms are likely Wednesday late-evening into the night, bringing a chance of severe storm risks.

Recently, the risk for Madison was increased from a slight to enhanced. Strong storms are likely, and even the possibility of a handful of severe storms across the state and near/in the viewing area cannot be ruled out.

The greater risk for storms and severe weather will come Wednesday with the potential for large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado or two can't be ruled out.