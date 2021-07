(WKOW/ABC) -- Simone Biles has pulled out of the team gymnastics finals.

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event.

A Team USA coach said that Simone Biles' exit from the gymnastics team event "is not injury related." Coach said it is a "mental issue she is having," per NBC broadcast. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) July 27, 2021

Sportswriter Al Bulter Tweeted early Tuesday morning that the coach of Biles said she is out due to a "mental issue."

USA Gymnastics said, "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."