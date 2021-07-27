Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 10:04AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-052-058>060-271545-

Dodge-Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Fond Du Lac-

…A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OZAUKEE…SOUTHERN FOND DU

LAC…NORTHERN WASHINGTON…NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHWESTERN

SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES…

At 1003 AM CDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northeast of Campbellsport to near Waupun.

Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible directly behind these showers.

Locations impacted include…

West Bend, Hartford, Waupun, Mayville, Kewaskum, Lomira, Fredonia,

Campbellsport, Random Lake, Theresa, Newburg, Oakfield, Brandon,

Addison, Ashford, Byron, Eden, Brownsville, Wayne and Kekoskee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.