Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 10:30AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
WIZ058>060-065-066-271615-
Dodge-Waukesha-Milwaukee-Washington-Ozaukee-
…A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT OZAUKEE…MILWAUKEE…NORTHEASTERN
WAUKESHA…WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL DODGE COUNTIES…
At 1029 AM CDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line
extending from Port Washington to Cedarburg to near West Bend to Iron
Ridge. Movement was south at 50 mph.
Winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these showers.
Locations impacted include…
Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield,
Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, West Bend, Muskego, Mequon,
South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Hartford, Whitefish Bay, Greendale,
Pewaukee, Brown Deer and Grafton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.