Sports psychologist encourages fans to support Biles’ decision

MADISON (WKOW) -- After having a stressful Olympic year, Simone Biles withdrew from the 2020 Olympic women's gymnastic final.

"It's been really stressful this Olympic Games, I think, just as a whole, not having an audience, there are a lot of different variables going into it. It's been a long week, it's been a long Olympic process. It's been a long year," Biles said in a press conference today.

Biles continued to cheer on her teammates, who went on to win silver in the team competition, finishing behind the Russian Olympic Committee and earning the USA's seventh straight medal in the event.

"They're one of the strongest competitors. I know, their heads are always on straight. And they have a lot of dedication and courage. So I knew they were going to be just fine. I wasn't worried," explained Biles.

With several professional athletes taking a break to place their mental health as a priority, UW Health's Distinguished Sports Pscyhologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain encourages fans and family to remain supportive.

"She's human. She's really showing that the weight of that pressure can really undermine people's performance. And she really did what was best for her, prioritizing her mental health by pulling out of this competition," explained Dr. Mirgain.

Dr. Mirgain told 27 News, "It can be very hard to be competing at this level. People have trained their entire life for just this one goal, especially for those athletes where there is a lot of visibility, there is a lot of pressure, they want to live up to that expectation. It can be tremendous pressure on them."

Dr. Mirgain believes Biles made the best move, saying "They may train have trained physically, but if their mental game isn't there, they don't perform as well. It can be really important to take that step back and prioritize your mental health just to get back to center."

Biles encourages athletes to remember the importance of taking a mental health day, even for big events like the Olympics. "It's okay sometimes to even siy out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are, rather than just battle through it," stated Biles.

Dr. Mirgain encourages any one preparing for an event or competiting an event to work on: managing stress, focusing your mind and staying positive.

"It's so important whether you're an athlete or performing artists or a student taking a test, or maybe an employee giving a presentation that we want a strong mental game, we want to work on some of those essential mental skills to really help us stay resilient, to bounce back from those challenges or setbacks," Dr. Mirgain said.