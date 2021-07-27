Staying hot with storm threat increasing through midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Our heat wave is nearing its end, but before conditions turn milder, we could see strong storms.



SET UP

Our heat dome stays parked to our south keeping us hot. To the north, an area of low pressure will swoop in from the Northern Plains causing storm chances by midweek, some may be strong to severe. The cold front moving through will allow for more comfortable weather conditions late week.

SEVERE RISK

Wednesday evening and overnight there is a level 3/5 risk for severe weather in central Wisconsin with a level 2/5 risk for the Madison metro.



Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are the main concerns.

FORECAST

Today will be partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly north of Madison.



Otherwise, it'll be hot with temperatures in the low 90s.

Overnight, temps fall to the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm threat continuing.



Wednesday, partly sunny, hot, hazy and humid with temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Late evening and overnight storm chances rise, and some may be severe. By Thursday morning, we may see a few showers linger with clearing expected by midday.



Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be milder in the low 80s. Expect less humidity by Friday with plenty of sunshine in the low 80s.



Saturday will be warmer in the mid 80s with isolated storms possible. Sunday and Monday look mild and dry in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies.