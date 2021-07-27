Study: Only half of American households donate to charity

For the first time in nearly two decades, only half of U.S. households donated to a charity. The findings come from an Indiana University study that represent a trend concerning experts. Donations to charitable causes are reaching record highs, but it’s being driven by an increasingly smaller slice of the population. The study comes from a survey that has been tracking the giving patterns of more than 9,000 households since 2000. It shows giving participation rates for both religious and secular causes reached new lows in 2018, the latest year with comprehensive figures from those households.