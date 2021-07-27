Three CrossFit competitors test positive for COVID-19, one later cleared

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three competitors in the CrossFit Game tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the athletes tested herself after traveling and tested positive. The athlete later tested negative with an antigen test on-site. The athlete has since been cleared for competition.

Two other athletes tested positive with an antigen test on-site, so they've been removed from competition.

Three other athletes are considered close contacts. They are allowed to compete with heightened safety protocols, as long as they test negative for COVID-19.