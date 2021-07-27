Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics

RIFU, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm was bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Japan’s northern coast with little of the disruption to the Olympics that had been feared. Nepartak has caused no damage so far, but residents were urged to take caution against mudslides. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the storm had winds blowing around 40 mph and may bring another 4 inches of rain to the northern region. Nepartak was near the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning. That’s about 250 miles northeast of Tokyo. Miyagi was part of the region deeply devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.