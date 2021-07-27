Truck hits laborers asleep on side of India road, killing 18

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say a truck struck a group of laborers sleeping under a parked bus on the side of a highway in northern India, killing at least 18 people and injuring 24. It happened during the night outside Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state. Police say rescue operations are ongoing and the driver of the truck fled the scene. The bus was parked on the side of the road because it had broken down and repairs weren’t expected until the morning. Most of the victims were laborers heading home to the northern state of Bihar.