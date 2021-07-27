UN panel pays $600M to Kuwait oil firm for invasion by Iraq

BERLIN (AP) — A United Nations panel has paid out $600 million to Kuwait’s national oil company as compensation for Iraq’s 1990-1991 invasion and occupation of Kuwait. The U.N. Compensation Commission said it has so far paid out $51.3 billion since approving some 1.5 million claims related to the invasion by governments and international organizations. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation successfully claimed $14.7 billion for oil production and sales losses resulting from damage to the country’s oil fields during the Iraqi invasion and occupation that resulted in the U.S.-led Gulf War. Under a 1991 U.N. Security Council resolution, Iraq set aside a percentage of proceeds from its oil exports for the compensation fund.