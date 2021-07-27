Video shows man moving in car before police fatally shot him

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Body camera videos show a 21-year-old man moving inside a parked car moments before police shot and killed him outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Maryland. At a media briefing Tuesday, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones narrated a 28-minute-long compilation of bodycam video excerpts and a recorded phone call between police and the driver, Ryan LeRoux, before the July 16 shooting in Gaithersburg. But the chief didn’t express any opinion about whether the Friday night shooting was justified. Prosecutors in a neighboring county are investigating. Jones said police recovered a gun from LeRoux’s lap after the shooting. The chief didn’t say whether investigators believe LeRoux raised a weapon or posed a threat to police.