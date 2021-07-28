1 man dead following Madison stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday night near Brittingham Park.

MPD was sent to the 700 block of Braxton Place at about 9 p.m. for a report of a person who had been stabbed.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had multiple stab wounds, and "life-saving measures were performed."

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody and police said they do not believe the public is in danger.

This is a developing story.