Living up to the hype: Dressel win 1st individual gold medal

TOKYO (AP) — In an Olympics where many of the favorites have faltered, Caeleb Dressel lived up to the hype. Dressel claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career with two furious laps of the pool, winning the 100-meter freestyle over defending champion Kyle Chalmers. As is his style, Dressel dove into the pool and came up with the lead. He was still ahead at the lone flip, and turned away the Aussie’s bid for a second straight gold. Dressel’s winning time was a mere six-hundredths of a second ahead of Chalmers. The bronze went to Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov.