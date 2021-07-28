Brewers add power bat at deadline with infielder Eduardo Escobar; two prospects to Arizona in return

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After weeks of speculation, the Milwaukee Brewers have made their first big move at the trade deadline.

According to tweets from ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Zach Buchanan, the Brewers traded for All-Star Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar Wednesday evening, sending back prospects Cooper Hummel and Alberto Ciprian.

Escobar was one of the few offensive stars for a Diamondbacks team that has spent much of the 2021 season with the worst record in baseball. This is his first All-Star season, and he has 22 home runs and 65 runs batted in on the year.

Neither Hummel nor Ciprian ranked in the Brewers' top 30 prospects, per MLB.com. Escobar's contract expires at the end of this season.

“We are excited to add Eduardo to our team,” team president David Stearns said in a news release announcing the trade. “His veteran presence, offensive ability and positional versatility will be a benefit as we continue our push for a playoff berth and postseason run.”