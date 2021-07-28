Chairman of Wisconsin GOP to step down

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin is looking for a new chair. The party announced Wednesday morning Chairman Andrew Hitt is stepping down from his role.

According to the release, Hitt cited wanting to spend more time with his family and be able to focus more on his private-sector career as the reasons for leaving the post.

Hitt is a partner at Milwaukee-based Michael Best Strategies and senior counsel for Michael Best & Friedrich.

The party said it will "likely" elect Hitt's replacement for the volunteer position when its Executive Committee meets on September 11.

"We had to lay the foundation for future success at a time when the party had lost a number of statewide leaders in 2018 and faced a challenging and complex 2020 cycle," Hitt said according to the release. "I am grateful for the opportunity and trust Republican leaders placed in me to rebuild the party from the ground up ahead of races for governor, U.S. Senate, and attorney general in 2022.”

The release said Hitt will still remain active in the party with a particular focus on Black and Hispanic outreach.