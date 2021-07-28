Chandler Halderson is bound over for trial

MADISON (WKOW) — Chandler Halderson, charged in the death of his father Bart Halderson and disappearance of his mother Krista Halderson, has been bound over for trial.

The court accepted Chandler's waiver of Preliminary Hearing and bound the case over Tuesday afternoon. In that waiver, Chandler asserts he's not using any prescription medication that would influence his decision-making.

Chandler is facing four charges: first degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and false information on kidnapped/missing persons.

He was charged after Bart's partial remains were found in Cottage Grove on July 8. Since then, remains were also found in Roxbury but have yet to be identified.

Authorities are still searching the Halderson's home and a landfill for any sign of what's happened to Krista Halderson.

His arraignment has been set for August 13.