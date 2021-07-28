Charities providing housing assistance to collapse survivors

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — The survivors of the South Florida building collapse are receiving housing assistance from local charities and businesses. The Global Empowerment Mission announced Wednesday that it is paying the first and last months rent and security deposit for the 35 individuals and families who survived. Founder Michael Capponi said the charity and its partners believe they will soon have enough money to pay their rent for the next year. That could reach $50,000 each in South Florida’s inflated real estate market. It had already secured temporary housing for the survivors and had provided them with $4,000 to buy living essentials.