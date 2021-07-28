Cobb officially back in Green Bay; Houston gets sixth-round pick

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- At Aaron Rodgers' prodding, the Green Bay Packers went out and traded for one of the three-time MVP's favorite targets.

Per a tweet from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Randall Cobb, originally a second-round pick by the Packers in 2011, is on his way back to Green Bay after general manager Brian Gutekunst traded the Houston Texans a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. As part of the package, the Texans will pay $3 million of Cobb's salary this season.

The #Packers are trading a 2022 sixth-round pick to the #Texans for WR Randall Cobb, source said. Houston is also expected to pay million of Cobb’s salary to facilitate the deal. Aaron Rodgers gets his man. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2021

The 2014 Pro Bowler spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay with Rodgers before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 offseason. He put up 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns with the Cowboys that season, before going to Houston in 2020 and registering 38 catches, 441 yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN's Trey Wingo initially reported July 26 that Rodgers requested Cobb's return before agreeing to come back for the 2021-22 season.