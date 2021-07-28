Despite Delta variant increase Jefferson County waiting to determine masking for this school year

The CDC reports the Delta strain is the most dominant variant of the coronavirus where cases are surging.

Like many Wisconsin counties, the Delta variant is on the rise and Jefferson county school-aged kids are behind in getting the shot, which has health officials concerned.

Samroz Jakvan, epidemiologist and Public Information Officer for Jefferson County Health Department said, "We're seeing pretty low uptake in that group, around a quarter of youth who are ages 12 to 15 have been partially vaccinated; about 25% are fully vaccinated."

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin DHS Chief Medical Officer said, "The Delta variant, I think, is the greatest concern because of how quickly it became so very widespread."

Madison schools are requiring students to mask up for the upcoming school year but Jefferson county is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Jakvan said, "As we are approaching the fall semester, we're really going to take into account case rates as well as vaccination levels, to assess what guidance will be issued to schools will, of course, be following CDC guidance, as well as the guidance that we get from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services."

Doctors say it's important that we continue using the tools like masking and vaccines to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant and to prevent the emergence of new variants

Dr. Westergaard said, "As long as the virus is spreading, the virus will continue to evolve. And how evolution occurs is survival of the fittest. So more fit variants of the virus, by fit for a virus that means they're either more easily transmitted from person to person, or cause more severe disease."

Jefferson County health officials tell 27 News they're trying to avoid forcing fully vaccinated people to mask up so they're finding ways to make access to vaccination sites easier.