Equatorial Guinea’s VP loses embezzlement appeal in France

PARIS (AP) — France’s top court has upheld the conviction of Equatorial Guinea’s vice president for money laundering and embezzling millions of dollars in public money. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue is the son of the West African country’s long-serving president. A lower court handed him a three-year suspended sentence, fined him 30 million euros and ordered property in France worth tens of millions of euros seized. The France’s Court of Cassation threw out Obiang’s appeal this week, according to the anti-corruption groups that filed the original legal complaint 14 years ago. Obiang claimed he has immunity from prosecution and didn’t appear for the French court proceedings.