EXPLAINER: How Biles’ withdrawals impact US gymnastics team

TOKYO (AP) — American gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from two key Olympics competitions to focus on her mental well-being changes the landscape somewhat dramatically for the U.S. gymnastics team in coming days. Biles pulled out of the women’s team finals, saying she felt she wasn’t mentally ready. A day later, she withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.