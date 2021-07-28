Former volunteer fire chief killed in Jefferson County house explosion

ROME (WKOW) —A volunteer fire department confirmed its former chief was killed in a house explosion in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

"The Rome Fire Department will be temporarily out of service, until Wednesday, July 28th at 4pm as we grieve the loss of a former chief of the department," a post on the Rome Fire Department Facebook page read. The message did not identify the former chief by name.

The explosion happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on North Water Street.

Investigators said two people lived in the home that exploded. The fire department said only one person was was home at the time of explosion. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak, but are still working to determine an exact cause.