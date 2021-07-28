Heat Advisory issued July 28 at 5:37PM CDT until July 28 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Heat Advisory issued July 28 at 5:37PM CDT until July 28 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Heat index values of 100 to 108 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible schedule activities this morning if you can.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To
reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency!