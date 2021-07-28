Houser, Cain, Urias lead Brewers to 7-3 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Cain's hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers' lead to 3-0. Urias' double came during a three-run sixth that made it 6-0. Houser allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one. He is 4-0 in his last 11 starts and the Brewers have won each of his last eight outings. Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs.