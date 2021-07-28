Indian hoteliers test clout in lawsuits against big chains

ATLANTA (AP) — Indian American hotel owners are suing two of the world’s biggest hotel chains, accusing them of gouging franchisees with fees, penalties and overpriced products. Scores of Indian franchisees have filed lawsuits against Choice Hotels International, the company behind the Comfort Inn brand, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, which franchises Holiday Inn. The first suit against IHG was filed in May, and at least four others have since followed. The suits also claim the two companies discriminate against Indian American owners. An IHG spokesman said the company does not believe the claims have merit. Choice said it has always had a strong commitment to its franchisees’ success.