Kenosha Restaurant Back After Arson

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A Kenosha restaurant that was destroyed by arsonists served its first customers in nearly a year. Uptown Restaurant was torched during the unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

It re-opened, at a temporary location, on Wednesday. The owner, Maurice Rodriguez, tells WISN-TV he is trying to look at the future, and that the restaurant will re-open, back at the old location.

That process could take a year, as the damaged building needs to be torn down, to make room for the new structure.