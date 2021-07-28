Officials say CrossFit Games will help businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- CrossFit Games are back after taking a year off, due to COVID-19. Now, officials say these games may work as an economic boost for Madison.

After learning restrictions were lifted and that the CrossFit games could continue, Director of PR and Communications of Destination Madison, Rob Gard, knew this was be good positive for Madison's economy.

"Our hotels and restaurants suffered tremendously during the pandemic. So when you can bring in 50,000 to 55,000 people to Madison to fill those hotel rooms [and] recruit those restaurants, [it's a] huge boost to our economy," said Gard.

Gard believes this economy boost will assist with businesses that were negatively impacted during the pandemic.

"Every year we do about $12 million of new money coming into Madison because of the CrossFit games. Our community could use it and our businesses can use it. So, we are thrilled. This is really the first tentpole event that we are involved with in Madison," Gard told 27 News.

CrossFit games will run through Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Alliant Energy Center.