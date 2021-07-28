Pfizer expects to release COVID-19 vaccine data for young kids in September

(CNN) — We are one step closer to young children getting cleared for coronavirus vaccines.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

Pfizer announces vaccine data on kids 5-11 years old could be released by the end of September.

The biopharmaceutical company says it will release COVID-19 vaccine safety and immune data that would support the decision to allow vaccinations.

This news is different from an original announcement pushing the age for emergency authorization of the vaccine from two to now five years old.

Pfizer says the data on those younger children could come later this year.

According to the New York Times, Moderna says it doesn't expect to get emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for young kids until late 2020 or early 2021.