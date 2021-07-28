Skip to Content

Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that Bernie Sanders is no longer the undisputed leader of the left. It is trying to promote a more pragmatic progressivism in the era of President Joe Biden while staying true to its shake-up-the-establishment roots. Biden won the Democratic nomination last year by offering more centrist alternatives to much of Sanders’ agenda. Since then, progressive candidates have faced a series of electoral disappointments and are contending with anxiety from moderate Democrats, who worry that the party’s leftward shift could cost them control of Congress during next year’s midterm elections.

Associated Press

