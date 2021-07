GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb Tweeted Wednesday that he's "coming home," hinting he could be returning to Wisconsin for the upcoming season.

Shortly after saying "I'M COMING HOME," Cobb tweeted again saying he's "blessed."

Cobb signed with the Packers in 2011 and then went to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. He signed with the Houston Texans in 2020.

The trade has not been confirmed by the Packers.