Records: No previous mental health commitment for Chandler Halderson

MADISON (WKOW) — A filing with Dane County Courts states the man charged in the killing of his father and disappearance of his mother has never been committed to a mental institution.

In the Waiver of Right to a Preliminary Hearing, Chandler Halderson also asserts he's not using any prescription medication that would influence his decision-making.

Halderson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday to determine if there's enough evidence to have a judge bind him over for trial. His waiver of his rights to confront witnesses likely assures he will be bound over for trial.



Halderson was charged after the partial remains of his father, Bart Halderson were found on property in the Town of Cottage Grove. Dane County Sheriff's personnel continue to search near the Halderson's Windsor home and at a Watertown landfill for any sign of what's happened to his mother, Krista Halderson.



The waiver court form does not speak to whether Chandler Halderson was ever treated for a mental health condition.

Halderson's court hearing is at 2:30 p.m.