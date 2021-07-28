Severe storm potential Wednesday night into Thursday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Our severe weather risk later today is a "moderate" level 4/5 threat for certain parts of the viewing area. Others are under an "enhanced" level 3/5 or "slight" level 2/5.

SEVERE RISK

All modes of severe weather are possible, with high wind gusts over 70 mph and tornadoes as the main threats with small hail and flooding the lower threats.

A swath of damaging winds, remains the main threat north of a line from Lone Rock to Janesville.

TIMING

The main line will form later in the afternoon in northern Wisconsin and push south through the evening.

It should arrive in our central Wisconsin counties around 6-8 pm, reach the Madison metro by 8-10 pm moving towards the state line by 10pm-12 am. It's possible for storms to continue into the overnight hours, moving eastward and continuing south through 2 a.m.

SET UP

A classic "ring of fire" set up has developed. There is a heat dome over the Central Plains with storms "firing" on the outer periphery moving along the jet stream, which are fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

At ground level, that means a cold front moving along a line of possible strong to severe storms late evening and tonight.