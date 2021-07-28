Severe storms likely late evening and overnight

MADISON (WKOW) - Our severe weather risk later today has been upgraded to a "moderate" level 4/5 threat.

SEVERE RISK

All modes of severe weather are possible, with high wind gusts over 70 mph and tornadoes as the main threats with small hail and flooding the lower threats.

TIMING

An isolated shower or storm is possible early afternoon, but any activity that forms will be non-severe. The main line will form later in the afternoon in northern Wisconsin and push south through the evening. It should arrive in our central Wisconsin counties around 6-8 pm, reach the Madison metro by 8-10 pm moving towards the stateline by 10pm-12 am.

HEAT ADVISORY

Ahead of the severe storm risk comes one final day of our heat wave. In fact, it'll likely be the hottest day of the past week with temps in the low 90s and with ample humidity in place, heat index values ranging from 93-103.

SET UP

A classic "ring of fire" set up has developed. There is a heat dome over the Central Plains with storms "firing" on the outer periphery moving along the jet stream, which are fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.



At ground level, that means a cold front moving along a line of possible strong to severe storms late evening and tonight.

EXTENDED FORECAST

We'll turn milder after the cold front moves by with highs in the mid 80s and a bit lower humidity Thursday. Low 80s on Friday and Saturday and an isolated shower or storm possible Saturday afternoon through overnight. Lower temps in the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday into next week.