Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 11:18PM CDT until July 29 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin…

Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 1118 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Menasha to near Redgranite to 8

miles south of Lake Wazeecha, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, Waupun, Ripon, Berlin, North Fond Du Lac,

Campbellsport, Montello, Markesan, Westfield, Princeton, Oakfield,

Rosendale, Green Lake, Brandon, Southern Lake Winnebago, Lawrence,

Taycheedah, Ashford, Lamartine and Byron.

People attending Fond du Lac Airport should seek safe shelter

immediately!

This includes the following Location Puckaway Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.