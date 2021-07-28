Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 11:55PM CDT until July 29 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Fond Du Lac to near Waupun to near Princeton,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

West Bend, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Waupun, Jackson,

Mayville, Slinger, Kewaskum, Horicon, Juneau, Germantown, Lomira,

Theresa, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Burnett, Richfield, Addison and

Ashippun.

This includes the following Location Horicon Marsh.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.