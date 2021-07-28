Showers and storms head into southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - A line of showers and storms is pushing through the state, eventually moving into and through southern Wisconsin overnight into Thursday morning.

The severe storms are expected to move through between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

There continues to be some uncertainty with the western extent of storms with areas southwest of Madison possibly not seeing any storms at all. Areas north and northeast of Madison look to have the worst severe weather potential.

Clusters or lines of severe thunderstorms will track from northwest Wisconsin to southeast.

All severe weather hazards are possible including hail, tornados and gusty winds. A swath of damaging winds remains the primary threat north of a line from Lone Rock to Janesville.