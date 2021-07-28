Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan woman

SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Sheboygan.

Agnes Leubner, 83, was supposed to meet a friend for lunch in the town of Sheboygan around 11 a.m. Wednesday, but didn't show up. Authorities say Leubner may have gotten lost due to the amount of road construction. They say she has been known to visit casinos in Green Bay and Menominee in the past.

Leubner is driving a dark blue 2007 Buick Lacrosse with Wisconsin license plate 570-DDC.

If you've seen her, call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.