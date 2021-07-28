Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 1044 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Babcock to 13 miles northeast of
Tomah to near Black River Falls. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.
Winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Tomah, Mauston, Black River Falls, Friendship, New Lisbon, Adams,
Elroy, Necedah, Wonewoc, Millston, Dellwood, New Rome, Glendale,
Lemonweir, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Lindina, Camp Douglas, Lyndon
Station and Kendall.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 94 between mile markers 111 and 147.
Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 86.
Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 38 and 45.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for
central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin.