Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1044 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Babcock to 13 miles northeast of

Tomah to near Black River Falls. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Tomah, Mauston, Black River Falls, Friendship, New Lisbon, Adams,

Elroy, Necedah, Wonewoc, Millston, Dellwood, New Rome, Glendale,

Lemonweir, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Lindina, Camp Douglas, Lyndon

Station and Kendall.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 111 and 147.

Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 86.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 38 and 45.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin.