Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 1:12AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ056-057-062-063-280715-

Columbia-Iowa-Sauk-Dane-

…AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN IOWA…

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA…DANE AND SAUK COUNTIES…

At 111 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Mazomanie, or

7 miles southwest of Sauk City, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 35 to 45 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,

Baraboo, Verona, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb,

Windsor, Columbus, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall, Sauk City

and Mineral Point.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.