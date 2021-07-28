Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:12AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ056-062-280615-

Iowa-Sauk-

…AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT IOWA AND SAUK

COUNTIES…

At 1209 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Hillsboro,

or 17 miles north of Richland Center, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 35 to 45 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Baraboo, Reedsburg, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin

Dells, Mineral Point, Lake Wisconsin, Lake Delton, Spring Green, West

Baraboo, Barneveld, Highland, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, North Freedom,

Ridgeway, Centerville and Avoca.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.