Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 1:52AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ062-063-067-280745-

Lafayette-Iowa-Dane-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LAFAYETTE…IOWA AND

SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTIES…

At 150 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of

Fennimore, or 10 miles east of Lancaster, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Darlington, Shullsburg, Belmont, Benton,

Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Highland, Ridgeway, Linden, New

Diggings, South Wayne, Waldwick, Elk Grove, Cobb, Fayette, Lamont and

Rewey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.