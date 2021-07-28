Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 1:52AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 1:52AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
WIZ062-063-067-280745-
Lafayette-Iowa-Dane-
…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LAFAYETTE…IOWA AND
SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTIES…
At 150 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of
Fennimore, or 10 miles east of Lancaster, moving southeast at 35 mph.
Winds of 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Darlington, Shullsburg, Belmont, Benton,
Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Highland, Ridgeway, Linden, New
Diggings, South Wayne, Waldwick, Elk Grove, Cobb, Fayette, Lamont and
Rewey.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.