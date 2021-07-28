Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 2:09AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ063-064-069-280815-

Rock-Jefferson-Dane-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL ROCK…

SOUTHEASTERN DANE AND SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES…

At 209 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near McFarland,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 35 to 45 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Madison, Janesville, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Verona,

Oregon, Jefferson, McFarland, Monona, Milton, Edgerton, Cottage

Grove, Deerfield, Shorewood Hills, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Maple Bluff,

Lake Ripley and Lake Koshkonong.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.