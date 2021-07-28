Stars open free agency by signing veterans Suter and Holtby

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- The Dallas Stars opened free agency by signing three-time All-Star defenseman Ryan Suter and former Stanley Cup champion goaltender Braden Holtby. Both veterans were recently bought out by their previous teams. Dallas also signed forward Luke Glendening.

The 36-year-old Suter got a $14.6 million, four-year deal from the Stars, who recently made 22-year-old Miro Heiskanen one of the NHL's highest-paid defensemen with a $67.6 million, eight-year deal. Suter has played 1,198 games since entering the NHL in 2005. Minnesota bought him out after the season. Holtby got a $2 million deal for next season after he was bought out by Vancouver.