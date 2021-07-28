Suspect arrested in Little Wolf River shooting

MUKWA, Wis. (WAOW)– A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a person who was tubing on the Little Wolf River on Sunday.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says that Cornelius Dupree Russell of Green Bay was identified as the person responsible for the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says Russell is now in custody.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV is reporting that Russell turned himself into the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation, if you have any information relating to Russell or if you witnessed the shooting you’re asked to call Detective Sergeant Cameron Durrant at (715)-258-4466.