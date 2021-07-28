Trial against opioid distributors wraps up in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys for major drug distributors have made their final pleas to a federal judge to absolve them while placing the blame elsewhere for a prescription pill health emergency in a part of West Virginia. Defense attorneys tried to find holes in assertions by the plaintiffs and their witnesses Wednesday as two-day closing arguments wrapped up a lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. In a state that has had the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate, Cabell County and the city of Huntington are seeking more than $2.5 billion from the distributors. A verdict isn’t expected for at least three weeks.