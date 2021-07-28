Skip to Content

Two more CrossFit athletes ruled ineligible to compete

New
11:28 am Top Stories
crossfit games feature
The CrossFit Games are back in Madison after a year off from Covid-19. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

MADISON (WKOW) — Two additional CrossFit Game competitors may not be able to compete.

RELATED: Three CrossFit competitors test positive for COVID-19, one later cleared

One competitor tested positive for COVID-19 with an antigen test on Tuesday morning. She is being medically withdrawn from the competition. This is the third athlete ineligible to compete after testing positive.

Another athlete reportedly provided a urine sample that contained a banned substance, making her ineligible for competition. Although, CrossFit Games said the athlete is appealing her case.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content