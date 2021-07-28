Two more CrossFit athletes ruled ineligible to compete

MADISON (WKOW) — Two additional CrossFit Game competitors may not be able to compete.

One competitor tested positive for COVID-19 with an antigen test on Tuesday morning. She is being medically withdrawn from the competition. This is the third athlete ineligible to compete after testing positive.

Another athlete reportedly provided a urine sample that contained a banned substance, making her ineligible for competition. Although, CrossFit Games said the athlete is appealing her case.