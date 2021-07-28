UK journalist sued by Russian billionaires over Putin book

LONDON (AP) — A British journalist and her publisher are facing defamation claims from billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and other wealthy Russians over a book about the rise of President Vladimir Putin. Catherine Belton’s book “Putin’s People” charts the rise to wealth and power of former KGB agent Putin and his associates. Abramovich says the book’s claim that he purchased the Chelsea soccer team at Putin’s direction is “false and defamatory.” He is suing Belton and publisher HarperCollins at the High Court in London. Two other businessmen and a Russian state energy firm also have filed legal cases. HarperCollins has said it will “robustly” defend itself. Free speech groups expressed alarm over the litigation.