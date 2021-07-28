Univ. of Arkansas board backs plan to keep Fulbright statue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has voted to keep a statue of the late Sen. J. William Fulbright on its flagship campus, despite calls for its removal over his opposition to integration. The board on Wednesday approved a resolution that calls for keeping the statue at its current location on the Fayetteville campus, but with “contextualization” about Fulbright’s legacy. The resolution cites a new Arkansas law that prohibits removing monuments without state approval. The university had faced calls to remove or relocate the statue over Fulbright’s opposition to integration and civil rights legislation in the 1950s and 1960s.